Habitat for Humanity builds 79th home in the CSRA with help of bank

Thursday, October 10, 2019

News 12 at 5:30

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta's Habitat for Humanity is building its 79th home in the CSRA and Bank of America is chipping in. It's part of their sixth global build when they partner with habitats all over the country, and this build in South Augusta is a little different than most.

Three times a week you can find Gordon Meek volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

"[It] used to be only on Saturdays, and then after I retired I came out and started working on Tuesdays and Thursdays with what we call the Geezer Group," Meek explained.

Meek and his 'Geezer Group' spend about 12 hours a week helping build more affordable homes for families in need.

"There's no way one group is going to take care of all the affordable housing that's needed but at least we can take one step forward."

This time they won't be building from the ground up. Instead, they'll be moving this home in Evans to Faith Village and remodeling it with the help of Bank of America.

"We're giving $5,000 that will go towards building a new home on this lot," said Marissa Smith, the local market director for Bank of America.

The best part is the money donated by the bank will help all these homeowners and many more.

"The money that Bank of America donates today as their family pays their mortgage payment every month, that money will be in every house in the future for the next 20 years," explained the Executive Director of the Augusta/CSRA Habitat for Humanity, Elaine Mathews.

The ultimate goal is to create new growth, family stability, and neighborhood revitalization.

"New growth and new builds here will give hope to families.​"

The home that will be moved is currently on land being sold for commercial use. It was going to be destroyed, but the family donated it for a good cause.

