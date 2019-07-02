HOT AND READY: Two Augusta-area Krispy Kreme shops offering delivery service

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Heads up, Krispy Kreme fans. Your life is about to get easier -- or more complicated if you're trying to be good with food.

Anyways, Krispy Kreme has announced they are offering an online delivery service for two Augusta-area locations: Peach Orchard Road and Washington Road.

The service has already begun, so you can begin enjoying those hot and ready treats with the click of a mouse or the tap of your thumb on your smartphone.

Just don't blame us for the sugar crash.

