Wednesday, July 17, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

16-year-old Treana Pugh was last seen July 6 on the 2100 block of Silverdale Drive. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a light blue shirt. She is known to frequent the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.