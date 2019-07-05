Suspect in custody after multi-county chase, kidnapping early Friday

Friday, July 5, 2019

Lawrence Johnson was arrested in Columbia County Friday morning.

(WRDW/WAGT) --A suspect is in custody after multiple local law enforcement agencies were involved in a chase early Friday that started in Augusta.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they were called to assist in the chase on Bobby Jones Expressway at 5:16 a.m. before they took over the chase on I-20 westbound.

Columbia County deputies used stop sticks to end the chase at exit 181 where the Columbia County Sheriff's Office tells us a suspect was stopped and arrested.

We're told the woman is safe. The suspect, Lawrence Johnson, is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude in Columbia County, and the kidnapping was turned over to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

