Guns seized, 4 arrested after car-to-car shooting in Orangeburg County

Friday, April 3, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four people have been taken into custody on weapons- and drug-related charges after reports of a shooting in Orangeburg County, according to authorities.

“We took some serious weapons off of the streets of Orangeburg County and out of the hands of these individuals who apparently think they’re above the law,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “They may have thought we were laying low with the threat of a worldwide virus, but we’re still out there protecting the citizens of this county as these individuals found out.”

Aarion Bryant, 21, was charged with trafficking ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to Ravenell’s office. Traquan Shivers, 22, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a controlled substance near a school and unlawful carrying of a pistol, authorities said. And Nichelle Jobes, 27, is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol, authorities said.

A juvenile was also taken into custody. That individual will have a family court hearing next week.

Ravenell said that around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded after a caller reported the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at another vehicle on Highway 601.

Deputies found a white Dodge truck and a blue Chevrolet with their engines still running parked in a yard on Jamison Avenue.

A male fled on foot as deputies approached, according to authorities.

After the occupants of the two vehicles were removed, a jar of what looked like narcotics was spotted in one of the vehicles, authorities said.

During an inventory of the two vehicles, two 7.62 Draco semi-automatic pistols with loaded drum magazines, a 9mm pistol, a Glock pistol, a .380 caliber pistol, several magazines for the Draco weapons, digital scales, marijuana, amphetamines in various forms and a quantity of cash was found, authorities said.

It’s not known at this time if anyone in the third vehicle was injured.

