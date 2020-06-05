Gunfire suspect charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County

Friday, June 5, 2020

NORWAY, S.C. (WRDW) -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he fired several shots at a home in Orangeburg County.

Gerard Waymers, of Cordova, has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. May 15 on Norfield Drive in Norway. The homeowner told authorities she heard several gunshots, then saw a blue car leaving the area. Investigators found shell casings in front of the home.

CRIME | Orangeburg store owner rebuilding after car rams business

The homeowner told deputies she believed a relative had fired at her home. She said she'd gotten a phone call from that person saying he was going to kill a member of her immediate family.

Authorities said they gathered information and arrested Waymers. His bond has been set at $70,000.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the incident demonstrated “a total disregard for life.”

He added: “We’ve got a different message for this individual and any others who think they’re going to continue in this. One by one, if it takes it, we’re taking each of you off the streets.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW. All rights reserved.