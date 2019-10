Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

(CNN) -- More than 3,000 gun holsters are being recalled because they could click off the safety on your gun.

Officials say the gun holsters sold by the company Blackhawk are the problem. Its design can change the position of the safety on your firearm without you knowing, so it could hurt you or anyone near you.

If you have this holster, you can call Blackhawk for a refund.