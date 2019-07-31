Gun expert testifies against man accused of shooting 6-year-old

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- More witnesses are being called to the stand Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a 6-year-old boy.

Benjamin Goodson is charged with the murder of Ryder Stamey.

A firearms expert with the GBI testified Wednesday that he found malfunctions with the gun that allegedly shot Ryder, but he wouldn't expect it to go off on its own.

Goodson claims he was playing a game with the boy and another 8-year-old at a home in Hephzibah in November when the gun went off.

At the time of the incident, Goodson was dating Ryder's mother, who took the stand on Tuesday.

