Friday, Aug. 16, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The lineup for this year's Guitar Pull has been announced.

The Concert will be held Monday, Nov. 18th, at James Brown Arena. The lineup includes the following artists:





Runaway June



Rodney Adkins



Luke Combs



More artists will be released to the public over the next few weeks.

Tickets for the show go on sale next week online. This year, tickets can only be bought online!

