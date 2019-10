Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two people charged in the death of Drew Cato, IV have pleaded guilty and received life sentences on Thursday.

Devon Stringfield and Blaeke Wolfe appeared in court to issue their pleas in the year-old case.

Both got life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Cato went missing in May.

More on this story as it develops.

