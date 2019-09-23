Growth in Augusta means a hotter than normal real estate market

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The growth in Augusta just keeps going from new jobs to new homes.

The housing market here is also on the rise. It's right up there with cities like Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Buffalo.

When it comes to real estate, Venus Morris Griffin doesn't just buy and sell, she also flips.

“I just happen to flip occasionally a few times a year,” Griffin said.

Griffin says the market is good all around.

“When I list a house, especially in the $100,000 to $200,000 price range, I literally can have 5 to 15 offers on it the same day,” Griffin said.

It’s especially good for sellers.

“Price per square foot is incredible,” Griffin said. “I see it $200 a square foot in some areas and down to $100 per square foot. It just depends on the area you're looking to buy in.”

She says it's good for a few reasons and she expects it to stay.

“I think stability in the economy, and interest rates are really low, job security, there's a ton of different factors,” Griffin said.

Griffin says the same goes for the commercial real estate market. She just sold a $7 million commercial building, and it went for above list price.

On the flip side, some investors are struggling in markets like Raleigh, Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

