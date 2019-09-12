Growing through Grief: Two women turn pain into profit

Thursday, September 12, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two women are working to take control back over their lives after losing loved ones by channeling their inner artists.

Founder of Aiken County Crafters, Amy Moore explains how the friendship between herself and owner of Vendor Street, Sharon Squires began,

“She was opening up this store at the exact same time that I was starting the page and it coordinates we work very well for what we are trying to do.”

Amy Moore started the Facebook page Aiken County Crafters three years after losing her husband hoping to build relationships.While helping small businesses owners and crafters get their name out.

“There was nothing out there for this and that’s why i think it’s been so well received because, apparently Aiken needed it because, everybody’s that’s joined loves it and they are so enthusiastic about it; it makes me very happy," Amy says.

Sharon Squires soon reached out to Amy.

Sharon tells News 12 since losing her son, Logan she had been embracing her inner artist through Chalk Couture, a do it yourself home decor.

"I started chalk couture as a late night therapy all by myself to get back into the creative mode and then someone will be like oh that’s pretty how to do that. So i started selling the items on the online yard sales and they were selling and then someone said do you do classes so we started the studio so everything is in Logan's honor."

Her late night therapy transformed into, Vendor Street, a store filled with tons of crafts and merchandise from vendors throughout the CSRA. Now, the two work together nearly everyday. Their visions have transformed into something greater, friendship.

“Crafting and being creative has helped my mental health so that’s why I made that shift. I made the shift to lets sit around and talk because, everyone has issues, everybody is going through something, so we probably could learn from each other and support each other," Amy exclaims.

The Aiken County Crafters page has gained over 1500 followers since being created just a month ago.

Vendor Street currently has nine vendors and is hosting crafting events. ​

