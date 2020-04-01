Grovetown's mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown's mayor has tested positive for COVID-19, the city says.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

City officials say Mayor Gary Jones was contacted by the state Department of Public Health and told he had the virus.

Jones' test was conducted Sunday afternoon.

"Mayor Jones remains at home, self-quarantined, as recommended by his doctors. He has been practicing the act of self-quarantining since March 23, 2020. Mayor Jones says he is not feeling any worse than when his symptoms arose and remains optimistic, despite his diagnosis," a statement from the city said.

Jones began experiencing symptoms of the illness on March 19. Those symptoms included shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears.

Jones continues to help run the city, but remains in self-quarantine.

"Mayor Jones can’t stress enough that residents need to follow the CDC guidelines, stay inside their house, don’t go out unless it is an emergency and keep," the statement said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.