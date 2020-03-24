Grovetown's mayor goes into self-quarantine for 14 days after having symptoms of COVID-19

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is going into self-quarantine for 14 days after he began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

In a statement, Grovetown officials say Jones started exhibiting symptoms synonymous with COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears.

"After discussing symptoms with the doctor, coupled with the fact that Jones is in a high-risk category, working in law enforcement and as City of Grovetown’s mayor, the doctor has instructed him to self-quarantine for 14 days or three days with no symptoms," the statement said.

Jones is asking for prayers, but he is also asking residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines.

