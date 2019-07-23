Grovetown's Military Family Store Starbucks just helped the company beat a goal six years in advance

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A special Starbucks location in Grovetown just helped the company hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses six years ahead of schedule.

According to Starbucks, the Grovetown location has a dedicated Military Family Store that focused on hiring and honoring veterans and military spouses.

Thanks to that designation, the company says the Grovetown business has helped them hire veterans at a much higher rate and beat their goal of hiring 25,000 vets or military spouses by 2025.

"Thanks to Grovetown‘s MFS contributions to helping Starbucks hire Veterans and military spouses, we’re proud to share that Starbucks reached its commitment of hiring 25,000 Veterans and Military Spouses six years ahead of our 2025 goal, and, moving forward, we aspire to hire 5,000 Veterans and Military Spouses every year," a statement from the company said.

