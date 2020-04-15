Grovetown votes to implement 'Extreme Working Conditions Pay Policy'

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown City Council voted to implement an “Extreme Working Conditions Pay Policy” for certain City employees whose work could expose them to coronavirus.

According to the release, essential employees will be paid an additional hourly wage in extreme working conditions and for other purposes.

Essential Employees shall receive an additional five dollars ($5.00) per hour to their regular hourly rate as voted upon and approved by City Council for each hour actually worked during the Extreme Working Conditions and will be paid as part of regular payroll operations.

All Essential Employees working during the period of Extreme Working Conditions must receive pre-approval of work hours from their Department Director.

The provisions of this Resolution are consistent with the Shelter in Place Executive Order and related extension issued by Gov. Kemp.

View the resolutions, particularly Resolution Exhibit (A) which breaks down the “Extreme Conditions Pay Policy" below:

Link for MOBILE users: Resolution to Declare Extreme Working Conditions

Link for MOBILE users: Exhibit A-Resolution to Declare Extreme Working Conditions

