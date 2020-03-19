Grovetown to close all city offices, parks and other facilities temporarily

Thursday, March 19, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Grovetown is closing all city offices, parks, and facilities.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jones and the City Council voted unanimously to implement proactive measures including social distancing, closing all City offices, parks and facilities beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

During this time, the City will establish an Emergency Operations Center in City Hall effective at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19th. The EOC will handle all calls of a non-emergency nature. The Department of Public Safety will remain operational throughout this period and will respond to calls for service as they always have. The EOC in City Hall is included with other City facilities and will be closed to the general public.

The Mayor and City Council have asked the public to continue to follow the guidance of President Trump, Governor Kemp and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes avoiding public gatherings of more than 10 people, staying at home if possible - especially if you feel sick - contacting your primary care provider before traveling to a clinic or emergency room, washing your hands frequently, disinfecting often touched surfaces, and avoiding physical contact.

The City will be provide more information Thursday.

