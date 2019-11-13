Grovetown teen wants to make a difference in the lives of people with special needs

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

News 12 This Morning

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local student is using her senior project to make a difference for people with disabilities. She's raising money for adaptive equipment, and it's a cause for her that hits close to home.

"This chair alone can cost $10,000."

Breanna Schiller knows a thing or two about walkers and wheelchairs. Her brothers, Jacob and Owen, both have special needs.

"I didn't want my brother to feel different from me or my other siblings," Breanna said.

Breanna is now a senior at Grovetown High School, where she's working on a senior project that she hopes can make a difference in the lives of people like her brothers.

"For my senior project, I wanted to raise money for equipment that will get students outside of an exclusion class. That way they can feel like they're included with other students."

It's a cause that means a lot to Breanna, which is why she's raising money and asking for donations like gently used wheelchairs and walkers to help.

"This is where the seatbelt will go through and it hooks into the floor."

Beyond equipment, Breanna is also hoping to buy smaller things like pencil grips, and technology to help with speech.

Breanna says she's proud of the work she's doing, and she hopes to make a lot more people proud too.

You can donate to her cause online. She also plans to have a donation drive at the KJ's in Grovetown to take any used equipment.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.