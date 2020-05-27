Grovetown set to resume water shutoffs for those who haven't paid

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Grovetown soon will begin cutting off water service to people who haven’t paid their bills.

The city had suspended shutoffs for nonpayment in the past three months due to economic hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, shutoffs will resume June 29, the city announced Wednesday.

“If you have a true hardship that can be articulated, you must come to City Hall no later than June 25th by 5 p.m. to make payment arrangements,” the city said in its announcement.

