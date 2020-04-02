Grovetown mayor has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

Thursday, April 2, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- City of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones has been hospitalized out of an abundance of caution due to shortness of breath, according to a release.

Mayor Jones was admitted to a local hospital after tests showed early signs of pneumonia. Yesterday, it was determined that Mayor Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Jones was contacted by the Department of Public Health on that day and was given the results of his recent test, conducted Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the medical drive-thru at Patriots Park. Mayor Jones remains in the hospital at this time and hopes to only be there a few days.

Mayor Jones previously said he started exhibiting symptoms synonymous with COVID-19 around March 19, 2020, such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears.

According to the release, Mayor Jones, who is also an officer with Waynesboro Police Department, did video conferencing with a COVID-19 specialist at Augusta University Health. After discussing symptoms with the doctor, coupled with the fact that Jones is in a high-risk category, working in law enforcement and as City of Grovetown’s mayor, the doctor instructed him to self-quarantine for 14 days or three days with no symptoms.

According to the release, Mayor Jones will continue to run the city and remain in constant contact with Mayor Pro-Tem Eric Blair and the City Administrator.

