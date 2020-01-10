Grovetown man charged with having pipe bomb, other weapons

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The United States Department of Justice says James Richard Grates II of Grovetown has been indicted on federal charges that include possession of a pipe bomb.

The 36-year-old is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

The charges carry the possibility of up to 10 years in prison.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office, the ATF, and the Richmond County Bomb Squad were called to Grates' home in April 2019 after being alerted about possible unsafe conditions there.

They say they searched the property and seized homemade explosives and a 12-gauge shotgun.

