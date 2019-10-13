Grovetown fire hydrant testing could affect residents near Robin Lane

Sunday, October 13, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Grovetown’s Fire Department will perform fire hydrant testing for a new town home complex under construction on Robin Lane Monday.

The testing and flushing will happen at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Robin Lane Town homes. Residents living on Robin Lane and in the immediate area may experience low pressure and/or discolored water during the testing.

The water discoloration is not harmful, but officials say it could stain laundry so affected residents are advised to avoid using their washing machines during this time and to test that their water has returned to clear before doing laundry.