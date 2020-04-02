Grovetown extending emergency ordinance that closes certain businesses due to COVID-19

Thursday, April 2, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grovetown has just extended its emergency ordinance that temporarily closes certain businesses within the city.

City council held a meeting Thursday where they voted to extend the ordinance from April 6, 2020 to May 5, 2020.

The ordinance is also continuing the city’s restriction on certain business activities such as dine-in restaurants, personal grooming businesses, gyms, and other public entertainment venues, and putting conditions on other businesses such as the maximum number of patrons in a small business – less than 30,000 square feet of space - limited to ten, and larger businesses (over 30,000 square feet) having no more than 50 patrons at once.

"We are awaiting the Executive Order from Governor Brian Kemp for details on the State Shelter in Place and will comply with the contents of his order," the city said in a statement.

