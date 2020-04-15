Grovetown council to consider hazard pay for city workers

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

In a special meeting today, the Grovetown City Council will consider a resolution stating that city employees are working in extreme conditions and entitled to a pay raise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will take place place at 4:30 p.m. by teleconference.

An agenda includes an item recommending adoption of Resolution 2020-04-03. It would declare extreme working conditions and recognize certain employees working in areas necessary for the elimination or reduction of immediate threats to life, public health or safety, and whose work could expose them to coronavirus. The resolution would provide these employees with additional hourly pay.

A similar resolution was recently adopted by the Augusta City Commission, giving such employees $5 extra an hour for the time being.

