Grovetown band to donate concession stand profits to family of teens killed in crash

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Grovetown High School Band is set to donate 10 percent of concessions profits from this evening's football game against Thomson to the Dinger family.

The word comes as the community continues to struggle with the deaths of three McDuffie County teens died before school in an accident Thursday.

The Grovetown Touchdown Club is also planning on taking donations.

Bryson, Bostyn, and Bella Dinger were killed in the accident. Their mother, Tasha Daniel, was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized.

