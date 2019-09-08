Grovetown Public Safety looking for missing runaway 15-year-old

Sunday, September 8, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Grovetown Department Of Public Safety is looking for a missing/runaway juvenile.

Investigators say 15-year-old Marissa Lynn Kochling was last seen Saturday around 7:00 p.m. on West Willowick Drive in Grovetown.

The 15-year-old was last seen wearing black capri pants, a multi colored t-shirt, and has long brown hair usually worn in a bun.

Investigators say Kochling left with a black male with dreads in his late teens, early 20’s driving a black two door sedan.

If you have any information on this case please contact Investigator Foster at (706) 863-1212.