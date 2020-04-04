Grovetown Mayor to be discharged from the hospital following pneumonia

Saturday, April 4, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones has announced he will be discharged from the hospital after he was admitted for pneumonia.

The Mayor tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined for nearly two weeks.

Mayor Jones posted to Facebook saying, "this morning, my doctor ordered another x-ray before our consultation on my condition. Due to the improvement on my x-ray, my lungs sounding good, great vital signs and my overall health, I’m being discharged after lunch. Additionally, I do not need any more medication at this point.... just go home, continue quarantine until I’m 3 days totally symptom free."

Mayor Jones added, "some will say they caught it early enough or that the Doctor(s) saved me.... but I say, that the thousands of prayers that went up for me, were heard and answered. The Doctor told me this morning that he was amazed at my recovery. I know this happened to me for a reason and there is no doubt that God is not finished with me yet. To God I give all of the Glory!"

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.