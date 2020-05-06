Grovetown Mayor returns in good spirits after battling with COVID-19

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- He survived COVID-19 and pneumonia, and now, Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is speaking out for the first time since he was diagnosed, about his fight with the deadly virus.

Jones first showed symptoms on March 19, and by April 1, he tested positive. On April 2, he was hospitalized, and by the 4th, he was discharged.

Only a few days later, he was able to come back to work.

And for Mayor Gary Jones -- getting back to work is a blessing.

"I feel great other than the fact that I haven't gotten all my taste and smell back, I'm not getting winded anymore, I have no other symptoms other than allergies so I'm back full swing and ready to go!" Jones said.

It's been nearly a month since he tested positive for COVID-19.

A month, since he's stepped foot inside the council chambers -- sat in his office -- or went to his job as a patrol commander at the Waynesboro Police Department.

He worked for the department until he ended up in the hospital. Just a couple of days later, seven other Waynesboro officers tested positive as well.

"It was certainly... I'm not going to say I was scared but I certainly was concerned, everything was so new about this virus and you hear all these stories about the people that were passing away with it," Jones said.

Mayor Jones says what started off as nausea and loss of taste and smell -- quickly turned into a fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

"I went to the hospital and got a CT and x-ray and they immediately admitted me, said that I had bilateral pneumonia, and I had glass particles in my lungs that were indicative of COVID-19."

But even on his darkest days -- it was the community that kept his spirits up.

"Was there ever a point where you were fearful for your life?" Laura Pugliese, News 12 reporter, asked.

"No, now that you asked me that I can say, it's my faith that got me through," Jones said. "I had so many people, I don't know how many but everyone said it was thousands that were praying for me."

As the city slowly re-opens, he asks for others to look out for each other like they looked out for him.​

And with the reopening, the mayor says city government facilities including parks are still closed. However, they plan to slowly bring employees back to work on May 14 and hope to have facilities open to the public by May 18.

