Grovetown 4th of July BBQ canceled due to pandemic

Thursday, May 14, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Grovetown will be canceling the Annual July 4th BBQ held at Liberty Park.

In a statement from Mayor Gary Jones of Grovetown, he did not want to expose city employees or citizens to this contagious disease.

"We cannot be certain that the all clear will be in effect by July 4th and a free meal is not worth the risk over personal safety. On behalf of the Recreation & Leisure Department, City Council and the Mayor’s Office, I do apologize for any inconvenience. Next year will be better than ever!"

