Group wants to give free smart display devices to those in long-term care facilities

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As lockdowns continue to force families to make tough choices on visiting elderly family members in nursing homes, one group is hoping to bridge the divide -- digitally speaking.

Texas-based Families for Better Care is raising money to help those elderly residents receive a free smart display device so they can reconnect with family members.

"These devices would allow residents to video-connect with their families through simple voice commands; offering comfort to thousands of families," the group says on their website.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to fill out a form for the chance at a free smart display for your elderly family member in a nursing home.

However, supplies will only last as long as the group's campaign has funding for it.

