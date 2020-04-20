Group wants to give free smart display devices to those in long-term care facilities

Monday, April 20, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As lockdowns continue to force families to make tough choices on visiting elderly family members in nursing homes, one group is hoping to bridge the divide -- digitally speaking.
Texas-based Families for Better Care is raising money to help those elderly residents receive a free smart display device so they can reconnect with family members.
"These devices would allow residents to video-connect with their families through simple voice commands; offering comfort to thousands of families," the group says on their website.
MOBILE USERS: Click here to fill out a form for the chance at a free smart display for your elderly family member in a nursing home.
However, supplies will only last as long as the group's campaign has funding for it.
