Group Lady Antebellum under fire after Seattle blues singer Lady A surfaces

Friday, June 12, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Country group Lady Antebellum has been called out about their recent name change by a Seattle blues singer who has been using the name "Lady A" for more than 20 years.

On June 11, the Grammy-winning trio made an announcement that they would be shortening their band name to "Lady A" in light of the national conversations about racism. The group had previously been criticized for using the word ‘antebellum’ due to its ties to pre-Civil War ideals and slavery in America.

Now, one day after announcing the change, a 61-year-old woman from Seattle named Anita White says she had been using the stage name Lady A for more than 20 years as a blues singer.

White took to Instagram to voice her frustrations and claims that neither the band or any members of their team reached out to her before making the change:

“How can you say Black Lives Matter and put your knee on the neck of another Black artist? I’m not mad… I am however not giving up my name, my brand I worked hard for.”

She also included the hashtag “#TheRealLadyA” and tagged Lady Antebellum in the post.

Music attorney Bob Celestin, who has represented artists like Pusha T and Missy Elliot, told Rolling Stone, “It’s about who is first to use a name. Audience size is irrelevant. And the question is, does the original Lady A have a trademark registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office? If she does, she can go ahead and sue Lady Antebellum for infringement. If not, she still has a common law trademark and she can still show that she’s been using the name in commerce — records, posters, tour flyers — for a number of years. She is first to use the mark in commerce, so that gives her a superior right to the name.”

According to Rolling Stone, a representative for Lady Antebellum has said the band was not aware of the other artist and plans to reach out to her.

