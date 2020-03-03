Hand sanitizer shortage: Grocery chain slaps limits on products as virus outbreak grows

With hand sanitizer and related products at a premium because of coronavirus, Kroger is trying to make sure there’s enough to go around.

Shelves that held hand sanitizer and hand soap are mostly empty at a Target in Jersey City, N.J. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order,” the grocer’s website says.

Major drug stores, like CVS and Walgreens, warned last week that there might be shortages of disinfectant items.

Amazon pulled more than a million items that were unfairly priced or falsely claimed to combat coronavirus.

But more of the hand gel is on the way.