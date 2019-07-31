Greenville Zoo's newest giraffe needs a name

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The Greenville Zoo is ready to name its newest giraffe and the public is being asked to help.

The Greenville News reports the name choices are Penzi, which is short for Wapenzi and is Swahili for dear; Asani which means rebellious; Jengo meaning building/growth and Kellan meaning powerful. The names were chosen by the primary keeper for the giraffes since the newest animal was born on her birthday.

The public can vote for its favorite name on the zoo's website.

The giraffe, a male, was born 6 foot 1 inch tall (1.82 meters), weighing 165 pounds (74.8 kilograms). His parents are Autumn and Miles. The pregnancy was Autumn's fifth.

Voting for a name is open through Monday. A name will be announced Tuesday.

