Greene Street to close Thursday, Friday for Jessye Norman street naming

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Long before she passed, Augusta started planning a special ceremony for international opera star and local celebrity Jessye Norman this week.

8th Street in downtown Augusta will be renamed today. It will become Jessye Norman Boulevard to honor the Augusta local for all her accomplishments, and now it will serve in her memory as well.

Thursday from 4 until 5 p.m., Greene Street at 8th Street, in front of the Jessye Norman School for the Arts, will be closed to traffic.

The ceremony will begin around 4 p.m.

Click HERE for a full list of funeral arrangements happening in Augusta this week for Norman.

