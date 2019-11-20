Greenbrier high school student arrested after threatening threatening to "shoot up the school"

Wednesday, No. 20, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A student and basketball player at Greenbrier High School is under arrest after witnesses say she made a threat.

Ariel Simpson is charged with making terroristic threats. According to an incident report, Simpson told fellow basketball players in the cafeteria, "wear green tomorrow, I'm going to shoot up the school."

The report goes on to say Simpson admitted to making the threat. She was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.