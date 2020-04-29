GreenJackets helping feed those in need while honoring pandemic heroes

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Augusta GreenJackets are participating in a new initiative to help feed those in need.

Minor League Baseball has partnered with Feeding America for the program.

For every $10 donated through the initiative to the community, the GreenJackets will give a ticket to a pandemic hero for a future GreenJackets game.

Fans can visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate and select the MiLB community they want to support.

Even as some states move to reopen businesses, an unprecedented number of Americans depend on food banks and emergency aid due to the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic. This could result in 17.1 million more people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, even as Feeding America braces for a projected $1.4 billion shortfall.

In other GreenJacket initiatives:

• 20% of all online retail sales at the Hive Pro Shop will be given back to Augusta University Health through the #OurAUHeroes initiative. That promotion ends May 3.

• Today, the GreenJackets will be hosting Virtual Education Day with interactive learning activities throughout the day. Additionally, the SRP Park videoboard will feature local school logos for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor this year’s graduating class. That will be livestreamed on the GreenJackets' Facebook page at 8 p.m.

