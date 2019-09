Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Interstate 20 near Grovetown has been reduced to one lane due to a grass fire.

Columbia County officials say that fire is around mile marker 190 in the westbound lane just near the gateway to Grovetown.

The fire department is now on scene to attempt to contain the fire.

More on this story as it develops.