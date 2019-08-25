Graniteville church vandalized, Aiken County deputies searching for suspects

Sunday, August 25, 2019

News 12 at 11

GRANITEVILLE, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's a place of worship, a place of solitude, a place welcome to all, but vandals.

"I just can't understand why someone would want to do this to the Lord's house," Deacon Ronnie Parker of the Graniteville Calvary Baptist Church said.

Deacon Parker was the first person who saw the vandalism. There were bricks thrown through 26 windows in the building, graffiti stained with curse words and eggs dripping down the brick.

"It was devastating to the whole church," Deacon Parker said. "Coming in on Sunday morning to worship the Lord. The church is devastated."

Aiken County deputies say it doesn't appear to be a hate crime. The graffiti wasn't geared towards a person or a group of people, but rather vulgar language.

"We'd like for those who did it to come forward," Deacon Parker said. "I'd like to sit down and talk to them and our church is praying for them."

Deacon Parker says this isn't the first time the church was vandalized. About a year ago, someone broke into a window.

"Somebody crawled through the window, opened the doors for the others to come in and went into the kitchen and took drinks out of the refrigerator and threw them all over the floor."

Along with the thousands they paid to fix the damage, they're looking to buy security cameras.

"When we get security it'll monitor 7 days a week 24 hours around the clock so if anything like this happens again, we'll have them on camera."

As for the people who are behind all of the recent damage, Deacon Parker asks for honesty.

"Our God is a loving God. Even though you committed a sin, he is loving and he will forgive you."

Aiken County deputies say they're searching for the suspect or suspects. They say they have been talking to people around the community and are currently following some leads. They hope to have arrests made soon.