Graniteville Hope Center School offers technical training and cheap tuition for students

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Paying for college is expensive, but there's a new option that is hoping to be more affordable right here in our area. They want to make education easier and a lot cheaper for students.

Jayne Pearson has been teaching culinary arts for 40 years.

"I always loved food and I always teaching and the two combined for me and I have been happy teaching ever since," Pearson told us.

Now, she's using those skills at the Hope Center School in Graniteville, where Christ Central Ministries just started offering technical programs like culinary arts.

"I think this community really needs an asset like this. There are many students that are underemployed or unemployed all together just because they don't have the skills."

That's where the Hope Center School comes in. They've been around for just about a year.

"We're all about career development - teaching them the skill, getting them placed in good jobs."

The school offers programs in engineering technology, culinary arts, paralegal, and cooking. Students can learn the skills on hand and experience things they might have normally done for the first time on the job.

"We have a dining room where we can serve about 40 people. In February, we're going to start serving groups of people in there," Pearson said.

Enrollment can be full or part-time. The center hopes that keeping tuition affordable will attract and retain more students.​

Pearson says it's rewarding to teach.

"When you see their success, and when you see them years down the road and what they've done."

The next enrollment starts Jan. 6th of next year. You can apply online HERE.

