Grandparents are furious after the HOA said their orphaned teen grandson must leave their home

A teen who just lost his mom and dad is now being told that he can’t live with his grandparents, but it’s not his grandparents denying him, it’s their community’s homeowners association.

The grandparents are furious after their teen grandson, an orphan, has been told by the HOA he's not welcome in their community. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

Melodie Passmore said the HOA sent them a letter telling her that her orphan grandson must be out by this summer.

“It’s amazing how one rule is more important than one person’s life,” she said.

The 15-year-old grandson, Collin Clabaugh, lost both his parents two weeks apart while living in California.

“We didn’t plan this. We didn’t go out all of a sudden one day and say, ‘Hey, lets have Clay kill himself and let’s have Bonnie die. And we’ll take Collin in and to heck with the HOA.’ It’s not the way it was planned," she said.

Collin’s grandparents live in a 55-plus community, The Gardens at Willow Creek in Prescott, when they opened their doors to their grandson.

“He’s not danger to the old people who live here. And I’m sorry. I think most of them that are lipping off are old people!” Passmore said.

In the HOA letter to the Passmores, it said, “The board must balance the interests of all parties involved, not just the Passmores.”

“It just seems so heartless that even though we’ve explained our whole situation and everything, that they still - it has to be the rule that dictates everything. It can’t be someone’s life,” Collin said.

The grandmother has strong words for that HOA: “I’ve stepped in things I find nicer than you people.”

The lawyers for the HOA tell us the youngest someone living here can be is 19. They also say if they don’t enforce this rule, it sets the HOA up for legal troubles.

The Passmores plan on speaking with a real estate agent but said that now that they are in their 70s, moving will be hard for them.

Copyright 2020 KNXV via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.