Governor Kemp creates coronavirus task force

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he's set up a task force to assess the state's preparations for addressing any potential coronavirus cases.

The Republican governor did not name the members of the task force in a news release Friday, but said it's comprised of experts from the private and public sectors.

They will work on preventative measures, resource deployment and collaboration with other government agencies.

Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said in a statement that there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, but officials continue to plan for all possibilities.

