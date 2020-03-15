Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday.
A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day.
The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Washington state.
Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.