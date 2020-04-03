Gov. McMaster directs SC DHEC to report up-to-date coronavirus cases by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning April 3, SC DHEC will disclose up-to-date numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases by zip code as directed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Along with this order, SC DHEC has been instructed to also provide the estimated number of residents who may be infected and untested within the same zip code.

Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest. It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of #covid19



The governor states that this non-identifying information does not violate any privacy laws, federal or state. He also states that it is in the public’s interest to have this information available and hopes that it will reinforce the seriousness of staying at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

