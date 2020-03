Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Gov. Brian Kemp will hold a news conference today, Thursday, at 1:00 p.m.

It is expected that Kemp will give more updates on the state of Georgia and its communities due to coronavirus concerns.

