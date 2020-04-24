Gov. Kemp touts Augusta University COVID-19 screening application

Friday, April 24, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a recent address, Gov. Kemp applauded the launch of Augusta University's COVID-19 telemedicine app.

According to the release, Georgians can use this tool from their home to receive a virtual screening from a healthcare provider trained to screen for COVID-19. If the result is a positive screening, staff will contact the patient to schedule a test at one of Georgia's designated testing locations.

Screening and testing are available at no cost.

"Increased, streamlined testing will be a cornerstone of our ability to safely reopen our state in the coming days, and I am grateful to President Keel and our partners at Augusta University for their innovative work to make this app available to all Georgians," Gov. Kemp said, in the release. "This app enhances our testing capacity and reduces exposure for our doctors, nurses, and medical staff through at-home screening. We are encouraging symptomatic Georgians and those who feel that they were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 to download the app this week and begin the screening process."

According to the release, the AU Health ExpressCare app is free, user-friendly, and available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Georgians can access the app by visiting augustahealth.org, downloading AU Health ExpressCare on their smartphone, or calling (706) 721-1852.

More information as provided by Augusta University:

If you begin to display symptoms consistent with COVID-19 - day or night - you can log onto AU Health ExpressCare or call to get screened by a clinician. If you meet criteria for testing, staff will contact you to schedule a test at one of the state’s designated testing locations. Your healthcare information will be securely transmitted to your designated testing site. Once you arrive for your appointment, you will provide a specimen for testing. In roughly seventy-two hours, you will be able to access your test results via a secure patient portal, and a medical provider will contact you directly if you are positive.

Asymptomatic individuals who are first responders, law enforcement, healthcare workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities should call their local health department to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

