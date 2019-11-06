Gov. Kemp to present medal of valor to Burke County deputy Wednesday

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is in Burke County Wednesday morning to honor a deputy.

Gov. Kemp will be speaking on law enforcement at the Judicial Center at 9:00 a.m. in honor of Burke County Deputy Eric Madison.

Deputy Madison is being awarded the medal of valor for his bravery in saving the life of a kidnapping victim back in August.

Madison shot and killed Fredrick Hadden after deputies say he kidnapped his ex-wife on the 4400 block of Jones Street. He forced her into a car at gunpoint.

Deputies discovered Hadden had a listed address in Burke County, where the two were found just over an hour later.

We're told Deputy Madison is the one who stopped Hadden, and the victim attempted to flee the vehicle as Hadden shot at both her and the Madison. Deputies say Hadden fired shots that struck her two times as she ran past the deputy to hide behind his patrol car.

Deputy Madison. continued to fire back at Hadden until he was struck, killing the suspect.

Burke County officials released a statement on the shooting, saying Madison's actions were "heroic in nature" and likely saved the victim's life.

Deputy Madison will be recognized by the governor at the 9:00 a.m. event.

Gov. Kemp will also make stops in Augusta and Warrenton Wednesday.

