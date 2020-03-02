LIVE NOW: Gov. Kemp to hold 10PM press conference with key members of coronavirus task force

March 2, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. -- (WRDW/WAGT) Governor Brian Kemp has just announced a 10PM press conference involving several key members of the coronavirus task force.

Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health; Dr. Cherie Drenzek, State Epidemiologist; Adjutant General Tom Carden, Georgia National Guard; Director Homer Bryson, Georgia Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security; and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, Georgia Department of Insurance will all be present for this announcement at the Capitol.

That news conference can be viewed by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.