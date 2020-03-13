Gov. Kemp to declare public health state of emergency for Georgia

Friday, March 13, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Following President Trump’s national emergency declaration today, Governor Brian Kemp will declare a public health state of emergency for Georgia tomorrow.

Governor Kemp issued the following statement:

“Based on President Trump's emergency declaration, I will declare a public health emergency for the State of Georgia tomorrow morning. This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19."

Kemp also advised faith- based organizations and other large gathering bodies to cancel public events and services.

"Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus," Kemp said, according to his statement. "Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead."

Kemp will call a special session of the General Assembly on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action.

After reviewing state records, Governor Kemp's declaration tomorrow will constitute Georgia's first ever public health emergency.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.