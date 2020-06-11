Gov. Kemp lifts shelter in place for older Georgians, amends other virus restrictions

Thursday, June 11, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, in his latest executive order, has lifted major restrictions that were in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those that affected people over 65-years-old.

The order will go into effect on June 16 at midnight and runs through June 30.

According to the order, the shelter-in-place for any residents or visitors to Georgia who are over 65 years old ends, unless they are in a nursing home, in a long-term care facility or have health issues.

Gov. Kemp Signs New #COVID19 Executive Order https://t.co/vzvsVRSCRc — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) June 11, 2020

The order also amends the following rules:

- Gatherings of 50 people are now allowed if people are at least six feet apart.

- There is no longer a maximum of people who can dine together in restaurants as one party. Workers in restaurants now only need to wear face coverings when interacting with customers.

- Bars can now hold up to 50 people or 35 percent of their capacity, whichever is greater.

- Salad bars and buffets can resume with cafeteria-style service where a restaurant worker serves customers.

- Overnight summer camps can resume only if campers and workers have tested negative for COVID-19 within the last 12 days.

- Conventions can resume if they meet 21 specific requirements.

- Live performance venues may reopen on July 1 if they comply with extensive state criteria and a long list of restrictions on the venue.

- There is no longer a limit on the number of people who can sit together in one party at a movie theater.

- Walk-ins are now allowed at barbershops, hair salons, massage therapy centers, and body art studios.

- Professional sports teams can meet but must follow rules set up by their respective league. High Schools and collegiate teams must meet any guidelines set by their athletic conferences. Amateur sports teams and organizations must follow any criteria set by the state for non-critical businesses.

LINK FOR MOBILE USERS: View Governor Brian Kemp’s Latest Executive Order

