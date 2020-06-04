Gov. Kemp keeps an eye on COVID-19 and protests across the state

Thursday, June 4, 2020

EVANS, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As protests continue in Atlanta and other parts of the state, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is still keeping an eye on COVID-19, working together with Augusta University Health.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spent his afternoon in the area today, visiting AU Health's antibody testing site at Evans High School.

"Augusta University has been a big part of that," Gov. Kemp said. "They are a big part of our state in a lot of other ways that we are very proud of."

The governor spoke about the work AU is doing, but also hit on several other topics. Just a few hours in Evans, a strong law enforcement presence for hearings in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

"We have seen no issues in Brunswick as of the time that I walked in this building, and that is exactly what we want to see around the rest of the state," Gov. Kemp said.

Thousands of national guard troops are protecting the rest of the state, and the governor says they'll stand with peaceful protestors.

"If they have a different agenda than seeking justice and demanding justice over what we've seen happen to Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, they need to go somewhere else," Gov. Kemp said.

Yet in a tweet, he asked President Donald Trump to bring the Republican National Convention to Georgia.

Which could cause unrest of its own.

"It'd be good for business," Gov. Kemp explained. "Look this is America. We can't run because we are scared of doing something."

Governor Kemp is still calling for peace with Augusta as an example.

"Mayor Davis and I talked about the peaceful protest here. That's the way it's been across most of the state, and that's the way we expect it to continue to be," Gov. Kemp said

Governor Kemp also praised AU for stepping up take leadership in the fight against COVID-19 across the state.

Columbia County officials announced today that they are 60 percent of the way done with the antibody testing program

